‘Idol!’: 70-year-old runner lauded for running feat in 10 kilometer challenge

A 70-year-old man earned praise for his running achievement at an event at the SM Mall of Asia last Sunday.

Pinoy Fitness, a web-based running and fitness community in the country, said that Armando Zapanta, also known as “Tatay Mandy,” crushed the PF (Pinoy Fitness) SUB1 10K Challenge, a running event, on Sunday with “a fast 47 minutes.”

According to them, the senior snatched one of the gold medals from the elite event.

“At 70 [years old], idol ka namin, Tatay Mandy!” Pinoy Fitness said on Facebook, sharing the record of the septuagenarian runner.

“What an inspiration and a true testament that with discipline and consistency, running can be a lifetime sport! Salute natin si Lolo Mandy!” it said in another post.

Pinoy Fitness also shared a video interview of Zapanta, who said his target was to “break” his PR or personal record. He said that it was 47 minutes in 2023.

The senior said he has been running since 1977, or for 47 years.

When asked about his “secret” for being a longtime runner, Zapanta advised the public to keep their body “healthy.”

“Pagkain, kumpleto. Pahinga, kumpleto. ‘Yan. ‘Wag mong gugutumin [ang sarili mo],” Zapanta added.

Filipinos who also learned of Zapanta’s feat showered him with praises in the comments section.

“Idol!!!! Grabe, 47 mins!!! Salute and (saluting emoji),” a Facebook user wrote.

“Very inspiring. Saludo po,” another user commented with emojis.

“God bless you, sir! Inspirasyon ka,” exclaimed another Pinoy with a clapping emoji.

“Legend,” wrote a different Facebook user.

“Pawer!!! Congrats, sir!” commented another Filipino.

Pinoy Fitness said that the SUB1 10K challenge is a pinnacle of achievement in the running community in which runners complete a 10K (or 10 kilometers) race in under an hour.

The challenge offers runners a dedicated platform to test their mettle and strive to break through the SUB1 10K barrier.

Pinoy Fitness said such an endeavor requires physical speed, unwavering commitment, rigorous training, and resolute determination from runners who want to push their boundaries.

“Embarking on this quest is a journey of personal growth, where discipline and perseverance are just as important as crossing the finish line,” it said.