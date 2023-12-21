Bretman Rock flaunts ‘baklang Pinoy excellence’ in viral Jingle Bells dance

Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock flaunted “baklang Pinoy excellence” when he danced to the viral caroling performance of young gay Pinoys dancing to “Jingle Bells.”

The internet personality posted an edited video of him dancing along to their energetic choreography of the classic Holiday song which went viral in 2019.

Bretman also imitated their look by donning an oversized white shirt and shorts.

“Bretman Rock X Caroling Divas,” he wrote as a caption in a TikTok video.

Caroling Divas refer to two Filipinos from General Santos City who previously went viral for their amusing high-pitched renditions of famous Christmas carols.

“This is what Baklang Pinoy excellence [looks] like,” Bretman said in his video.

The influencer also uploaded the video on his Instagram account, where he said the caroling video gave him “major throwback” feels.

“Namamasko po ang [mga] bakla, b*tch!!” Bretman wrote.

“Girl, this gave me major throwbacks to forcing all my friends to carol with me cuz [’cause] I wanted to sing and dance so bad,” he added.

“Also, I have been getting tagged in this video for years, hahaha, love the Caroling Divas,” the content creator said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

His video amused several Filipinos, including famous personalities.

“Christmas dance concert with the Caroling Divas!” actress Bea Alonzo commented.

“Haha! Thanks for bringing the Christmas cheer, Bretman!” comedian-YouTuber Mikey Bustos wrote.

“Y’all left no crumbs,” actress Denise Laurel commented.

Actress Maymay Entrata also reacted by commenting several laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user quipped that they were not in sync with each other.

“Hindi sabay-sabay! Ay, naku! From the top!” she exclaimed.

“Hindi po [kasi pinayagan] ni mama na mag-practice sa [gabi],” Bretman joked.

The video that the influencer featured was the viral caroling performance of five gays from Antipolo, Rizal who caught the internet’s attention in 2019 for giving an energetic dance number while singing “Jingle Bells.”

The video was taken by a store owner who was impressed by their all-out caroling performance.

Caroling is a Western Christmas tradition where a group of people sing Yuletide songs in their neighborhood in the hopes of receiving “aguinaldo” or a cash gift in exchange for their performance.

The phenomenon is big in the Philippines, where groups of people — usually children — would go from house to house to belt out festive songs. Others would also improvise everyday household items as instruments for added musical impact.