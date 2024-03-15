‘I will never forget this day’: Bretman Rock on Hawaiian House recognition

“I never thought this would ever happen.”

Hawaii-based Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock was over the moon when lawmakers recognized him for his impact on Hawaiians and Filipino-Americans.

The 25-year-old content creator was honored by Hawaii State Representative Darius Kila and the Legislature’s Filipino Caucus for his “local, state and international impact on Hawaii residents and Filipino-Americans.”

“Your influence reaches far beyond our shorelines and you’ve touched the lives of countless individuals across Hawaii and beyond — inspiring us to embrace our own uniqueness and celebrate our own individuality,” Darius said.

The lawmaker said that he is “beyond proud” of Bretman and that the latter has “such a bright future ahead” of them.

“Please know that wherever you go in the world, you have a community of supporters who are cheering you on every step of the way in Nānākuli, Waipahu, Ewa Beach, Waikīkī, in Hawai’i and even here in the House Chamber,” Darius added.

“Thank you for all that you do and all that you will do for Hawai’i, mahalo,” he concluded.

“Mahalo” is a Hawaiian word that means “thank you” or to express gratitude.

Bretman, who is an Ewa Beach native, admitted that he “never thought” such a thing would happen to him.

He then recalled his humble beginnings, from being a boy just “twerking behind the manupua truck,” “giving MTV crib tours” of his high school and singing his “boba song everywhere.”

“I also want to give a special shout out to @darius.kila I love you 4 ever [forever], FRIEEEND [multi-colored heart emojis] thank you for letting me live my First Lady fantasy,” the influencer said on Instagram, tagging the lawmaker.

“I will never forget this day. I also got to spend it with the Filipino Caucus and it was so fun and so brown, I loved every moment of it and spending it with my people! And girl, they had a whole lechon for me for lunch!!! I really felt like a queen,” Bretman exclaimed.

Bretman initially went viral for his makeup tutorial videos which he peppers with his trademark sassy humor.

He has since become a beauty influencer, an LGBTQ+ ambassador, an author and an ambassador for Beyonce’s hair care line.

The influencer is a Philippine-born multi-hyphenate whose family immigrated to Hawaii when he was seven.