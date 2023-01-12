Decades-old Josephine Restaurant in Tagaytay closes doors to public

Workers and patrons of a well-loved restaurant in Tagaytay City bid farewell to the establishment following its closure.

Josephine Restaurant Tagaytay in Cavite or Josephine Restaurant is listed as closed by global travel Tripadvisor and search results from Google.

Some of its workers and patrons also expressed their goodbyes on Facebook. They also shared photos and videos of their fond memories with the restaurant.

“Salamat sa experience na binigay mo sa more than three years. At sa mga alaala na di makakalimutan. Pati na din sa mga pagkakaibigan na nabuo. Solid niyo,” one employee said on Facebook.

“Thank you to all employees from guards, receptionists, waiters, kitchen, captain heads, chefs, team leaders and to my management team for your hard work and loyalty to our restaurant! Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyo!” another former staff said.

A photo contributed by one Google user also uploaded a photo of the place where a sign was put up at the entrance, saying: “Closed for Renovation”. The timestamp is January 2023.

The restaurant management, however, has no official statement about the sudden shutdown as of writing.

It also has no social media accounts to visit for updates.

Josephine Restaurant has been a must-visit buffet in Tagaytay, Cavite since it opened its doors to the public in 1995.

Its popular dishes include seafood paella and bulalo. It is also famous for its puto bumbong and other traditional pastries.

It is located along General E. Aguinaldo Highway, Maharlika West, Tagaytay City in Cavite.