Sounds More Fun in the Philippines: DOT launches destination-inspired playlists on Spotify

Filipinos can now relive their epic travel memories by simply listening to playlists curated by the tourism department with the help of some personalities in the local music industry.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the “Sounds More Fun in the Philippines” playlist on Spotify which welcomes listeners back to certain Philippine destinations.

Filipinos can reminisce the eras of discos, dance rock and neo soul in the “Manila Night Lights” playlist which evokes sounds of the city when it comes alive at night.

They can also enjoy their warm cup of strong coffee from the Cordilleras with the help of the “Cordillera Calm” playlist which features laidback OPM tunes.

Those who miss the beach or simply want to groove to an island playlist can listen to the “Boracay Beach Vibes,” while surf-loving people can reminisce the rolling moods of La Union water waves by listening to the “Onshore in La Union” playlist.

Meanwhile, the “Deep Dive in Palawan” playlist offers a rousing mix of grunge, ska, reggae, funk and more rock songs for listeners to stay charged while immersing in that ride at the Sulu Sea.

Those who prefer calm island vibes, on the other hand, can float and daydream in the languid mix provided by the “Counting Clouds in Camiguin” playlist.

Those who are feeling romantic and dream of exchanging “I dos” in lush gardens with the Taal Lake as the backdrop can swoon by listening to the “Wedding Vows in Tagaytay” playlist.

Meanwhile, travel and ride junkies can help themselves stay charged by listening to a diverse mix of Pinoy songs from the “Pan-Philippine Highway Road Trip” playlist or the “Marilaque Bike Trail Mix.”

There’s also a playlist for returning Filipinos who have traveled and lived abroad called the “Balikbayan Jukebox.” It features bangers “from international artists of Filipinx descent” such as Vanessa Hudgens and Enrique Iglesias.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that the songs “will allow listeners to evoke the getaways, secret spots, and homes away from home that every traveler can find somewhere across the 7,641 islands of the Philippines.”

The DOT said that it intends to provide the feeling that “the fun is never far away” to listeners as they go through destination-inspired playlists.

The agency sought the help of rock DJ and Sandwich bassist Myrene Academia, podcast personality Ryan Joseph, music pundit Jocelyn Blwg, Matt San Pedro of Manila Community Radio and Transit Records, musicologist Patricia Brillante-Silvestre, and music producer Abdel Aziz to curate the playlists.

The playlists can be accessed on DOT’s official Spotify account, “Tourism Philippines.”