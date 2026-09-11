Cubao diocese loses 2 priests in a day

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cubao lost two priests on the same day, Sept. 11, leaving the Catholic community mourning the deaths of a 54-year-old priest and his 35-year-old brother in ministry.

The diocese announced the death of Fr. Michael James Ty, 54, at about 3 p.m. Friday. Minutes later, it issued a separate announcement saying Fr. Edward Anthony Cometa, 35, had also died.

Both priests died at the same hospital, but the diocese has not disclosed the causes of their deaths.

“A day of mourning for the Diocese of Cubao. In life and in death, God calls two by two,” Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. said in a social media post.

The diocese described the two priests as brothers in ministry and asked clergy and the faithful to pray for them and their families.

It said details of the wakes, funeral rites and burials would be announced once arrangements are finalized.