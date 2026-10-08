‘Multiverse’: Baus Rufo meets lookalike and idol Bowen Yang

Stand-up comedian and podcast host Baus Rufo was in awe after meeting one of his idols and lookalike, American comedian, actor, podcaster and writer Bowen Yang, in New York City.



Bowen is known for “Saturday Night Live.”



Baus shared photos and videos of his meeting and interaction with Bowen on Instagram.



“Met one of my heroes today,” he wrote.



In one of the videos Baus shared, he introduced himself to Bowen, saying that he is also a comedian and podcaster in the Philippines.

“Your work just means a lot to me,” he told Bowen.



Bowen then asked for Baus’ name and said that he loved it.



Baus also introduced his podcast, “The Dogshow Divas,” and asked Bowen for a shoutout.



“Hey Dogshow Divas, you’ve made it!” Bowen said.



“There you go, the queen has spoken,” Baus added, as Bowen laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baus Rufo (@bausrufo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baus Rufo (@bausrufo)



The two met after Baus watched the hit Broadway dark comedy “Oh, Mary!”, where Bowen is starring as Mary Todd Lincoln. The show is running at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City until January 2027.



Bowen also signed Baus’ playbill.

Their interaction delighted Filipinos, including celebrities and fellow content creators who follow Baus.

Many were proud and commented on the Dogshow Divas “making it.”



The phrase “You’ve made it” is a recurring line and running joke on “The Dogshow Divas” podcast, used tongue-in-cheek whenever the hosts, Baus and Macoy Dubs, reach a major milestone, including getting noticed by a prominent celebrity or brand or experiencing a high point.



“You’ve truly made it!” Spotify commented with clapping emojis.



“The ultimate you’ve made it in life,” another wrote.



“Iconic,” a follower said.



Several also noticed the uncanny resemblance between Baus and Bowen.



“MY MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS,” “Drag Race Philippines” alum Myx Chanel wrote.



“Twinning,” eventologist and host Tim Yap said.



“Di ma-process ng mata ko wait,” content creator Fonzi said.



“AI,” comedian Red Ollero joked.



“Bimby verse expansion pack,” another quipped, referring to Bimby Aquino, who has also been likened to Baus.



Some were simply happy for Baus meeting his idol.



“Bat ako naiyak?” designer Chi Loyzaga wrote.



“I can die happily,” content creator Kelly Cruz commented in jest.



“The collab of the century,” another said.