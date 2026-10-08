‘Truly sorry’: Serg’s Chocolate apologizes for missing targeted comeback

A formerly popular local chocolate brand apologized for failing to meet its third-quarter comeback target this year.

Serg’s Chocolates, which had promised a long-awaited return to the market in the third quarter, announced that its comeback has been delayed because of equipment issues and other circumstances.

The chocolate brand, through its brand steward Randy Ong, said it was “sincerely sorry” for failing to meet its previous commitment, adding it had targeted August 2026 for the comeback.

“Part of the setback came from the fabrication of our small-batch chocolate equipment. Machines were delivered with specifications that did not meet what we required, and we made the decision to correct and rebuild them rather than compromise the product and process,” Ong said in an update on October 2.

“There were also unforeseen personal circumstances and losses in my side of the family during this period that affected our progress during our stay in [Philippines]. I share these only as context—not as excuses. The responsibility remains with me,” he added.

Ong steward acknowledged their association with nostalgia, saying they are “carrying a promise connected to people’s childhoods, families and memories” in terms of its comeback.

“What I can tell you is that the work has not stopped,” he said.

“We continue to fix the equipment with another fabricator, and it’s being set up into a small chocolate room, realign our plans, and build the foundation for the start of Serg’s—starting with the Classic Chocolate Bar that so many Filipinos remember and miss,” Ong added.

“Our larger vision remains: to rebuild Serg’s for a new generation while respecting the Filipino heritage and memories that made the brand what it is,” he continued.

The brand steward said that while they are “truly sorry” for missing their targeted return to the market, they have “not abandoned” their commitment.

“We are still here. We are still building. And we will keep working to bring Serg’s back properly. Maraming salamat, Batang Serg’s, sa inyong pasensya, pagmamahal, at patuloy na pagtitiwala,” Ong concluded.

Earlier this year, Serg’s said it was open to franchising talks and other possibilities involving the return of the beloved chocolate brand.

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Serg’s was a local chocolate brand popular in the 1980s and 1990s, a time when locally made chocolates were limited and imported ones were mostly reserved for special occasions such as Christmas and birthdays.

Easily recognizable by its pinstripe wrapper, the chocolate was described as having a “smoother texture” than most chocolates today that was “not too sweet, not sour, or waxy.”

Serg’s produced various chocolate products, including the Serg’s Chocolate Bar, Egg Chocolate, Pralin, Moonbits, Lollipop and Cocoa Powder.