Factbox: Foldable iPhone, pricier 18 Pro unveiled in Apple’s first event under Ternus

Apple AAPL.O on Wednesday revealed its first foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, and iPhone 18 Pro line-up in an event packed with device upgrades, offering a glimpse into how new CEO John Ternus intends to shape the company in the AI age.

READ: Apple’s Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage

Here are the main takeaways from the event:

Duo, Apple’s bold new bet

Duo marked the biggest redesign of the iPhone line in years. The passport-shaped device opens into a 7.6-inch display and features a 5.4-inch outer screen. The large display allows users to keep two apps open at the same time.

READ: Apple debuts $1,999 passport-shaped foldable phone, called Duo

The device is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometer process. Apple said the chip, paired with a vapor-chamber cooling system, is designed to improve on-device AI performance, graphics processing and battery efficiency. Duo also includes Apple’s latest C2 modem.

Duo supports Apple Pencil and uses Touch ID integrated into the side button. Apple said it is the thinnest iPhone when open. Pricing starts at $1,999, about $100 more than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 and Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold at comparable base storage levels.

Duo offers up to 2 terabytes of storage, a capacity not available on the rival foldable models. Pre-orders begin October 16 and the device goes on sale October 23.

Pro models get costlier with new 18 series

Apple gave its Pro Models a $100 price bump, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max starting at $1,199 and $1,299, increases forced by a surge in memory chip costs.

Both the models are powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip. They feature a new 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture system that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions and allows users greater control over depth of field and low-light photography.

Apple also introduced Apple Reference Image, a photo-authentication standard and added support for SynthID to identify AI-generated or edited images. These feature will not be available in the European Union or China.

Apple intelligence’s privacy focus

Ternus, in his first Apple event as CEO, framed privacy as Apple’s key differentiator in the AI era. He pitched the iPhone as an “intelligent personal hub” that ran AI services on-device whenever possible, with Siri playing a key role.

The Cupertino, California-based company said cloud-based processing is used only when additional computing power is required, with privacy protections extended through its Private Cloud Compute system.

Siri AI, meanwhile, will work with more than 300,000 apps at launch and can perform actions across Apple and third-party applications.

Apple Watch

The company launched the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, featuring a redesigned health-sensing system and new S11 chip. Series 12 starts at $399, while Ultra 4 starts at $799.

New features include a Readiness score, more frequent heart-rate monitoring, health insights powered by Apple Intelligence and new audio intelligence tools such as Live Rewind and Siri Recap.

Airpods

Apple launched a new generation of AirPods starting at $129, bringing active noise cancellation to its entry-level earbuds for the first time.

A $149 version adds wireless charging and on-stem volume controls, allowing users to adjust volume by swiping up or down on the stem.

—Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur