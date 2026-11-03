Bishop urges development that respects indigenous rights

MANILA — A Catholic bishop honored for environmental advocacy has challenged development projects that displace indigenous communities, saying affected people must have a voice in decisions about their land and livelihoods.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos was among three individual awardees at the ninth Gawad Bayani ng Kalikasan on October 24 at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.

“Can we call something a real progress if the people whose homes, land, and lives are affected have little say in what happens to them?” Alminaza, who is also Caritas Philippines president, said in his acceptance speech.

He cited the Ati community in Boracay and other indigenous groups facing displacement as hotels and businesses expand. Bishops from Western Visayas recently visited affected communities to listen to their concerns, he said.

“We defend the Earth because we love life,” Alminaza said, rejecting the view that environmental advocates oppose progress simply because they challenge destructive development.

He stressed that communities dependent on natural resources must help shape decisions affecting their future, with their knowledge, participation and leadership taken into account.

Alminaza described this work as “Hayuma,” a Visayan term for repairing fishing nets, saying communities must work together to defend rights, prevent harm and repair damage caused by displacement and exploitation.

He dedicated the award to environmental defenders and communities that continue their work despite significant risks.

“I receive this honor in solidarity with all environmental defenders and communities who continue this work, often at great cost,” he said. “I belong to you. Kapwa tayo.”

The Gawad Bayani ng Kalikasan is a biennial awards and lecture series recognizing individuals and organizations defending the environment and people’s rights. (Alexandra Gabrielle C. Mansineros)