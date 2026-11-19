Two Catholic bishops have called for an independent investigation into alleged human rights abuses against indigenous communities defending their ancestral lands in Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of Caritas Philippines and Bishop Moises Cuevas of the Episcopal Commission on Indigenous Peoples made the appeal Saturday following a solidarity mission in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya.

Bishop Elmer Mangalinao of Bayombong accompanied the two bishops during the mission, which included meetings with affected indigenous communities.

In a joint statement, the bishops cited reports of intimidation, violent dispersals, red-tagging and judicial harassment involving indigenous peoples, farmers and community defenders.

“These accounts must be taken seriously and with urgency,” they said, urging the Commission on Human Rights and other authorities to investigate the allegations.

The bishops also raised concerns over mining permits, certificates of non-overlap and consent processes that they said may not adequately protect indigenous peoples’ rights.

They called on government agencies and companies to respect customary laws and the right to free, prior and informed consent (FPIC), saying projects requiring consent must not proceed without it.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act, or Republic Act 8371, recognizes ancestral-domain rights and requires safeguards for communities affected by development projects.

The bishops also urged environmental agencies and local governments to disclose mining permits and compliance records and conduct independent assessments of mining and exploration activities.

They warned that development must not threaten communities’ livelihoods, food security, watersheds and natural resources.

“Development must serve the common good and not threaten livelihoods, food security, and the well-being of future generations,” they said.

The bishops stressed that indigenous peoples must lead decisions affecting their ancestral lands, which are closely tied to their identity, culture, spirituality and community life.

“As a synodal Church, we are called to respect their collective decisions, support their initiatives, and accompany them in their continuing struggle for justice,” they said.