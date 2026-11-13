Pump prices not reflecting the rollback? Here’s how Pinoys can report it

Filipinos can report gas stations that fail to implement the full fuel price rollback, authorities said, amid reports of alleged noncompliance.

A Threads user on Thursday, November 12, encouraged Filipinos to use the eGovPH app to report gas stations that fail to fully implement the price reductions or do not implement them at all.

The Threads user also shared screenshots of the mobile app to guide consumers through the reporting process.

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The Department of Energy (DOE) also urged Filipinos to report gas stations that fail to comply with the fuel price adjustments.

DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad said the public can file complaints through the 8888 complaint hotline or the “Gas Stations Concerns” feature on the eGovPH app.

To submit a report through the app, users need to select the “Report” option on the homepage, allow access to their location, tap “Continue” on the eReport page and select the “Gas Stations Concerns” feature.

Abad also said the DOE is conducting random inspections of gas stations to ensure compliance with the mandated price adjustments. He added that failure to implement the rollback could constitute unlawful price manipulation.

On Tuesday, November 10, a significant rollback was implemented across petroleum products. Diesel prices decreased by P4.10 per liter, gasoline by P18.80 per liter, and kerosene by P3.70 per liter.