Vico Sotto responds to comments on phone resolution

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto responded to comments of social media users who noticed his mobile phone’s resolution as he talked about the city’s distribution of its annual Christmas packages.

The millennial mayor recently posted a TikTok video explaining how his city distributes the “Pamaskong Handog” packages to residents using the PasigPass QR Code.

The “Pamaskong Handog” is the local government unit’s way of spreading holiday cheer to its constituents by providing food packs that include Noche Buena items, such as pasta noodles and sauce.

Meanwhile, in Sotto’s typical humor, he captioned his video with the following: “totoo bang mas konti ang tro lls dito sa tiktok?”

His video has amassed 2.9 million views, 223,500 heart reactions, and over 9,000 comments so far.

Sotto juxtaposed his video with images and clips showing the city’s distribution of “Pamaskong Handog” packages.

However, a look at the comments section revealed that Filipinos noticed the video quality, with some joking that it looked as if he used a local government unit’s CCTV.

“Grabeng phone ‘yan mayor, halatang hindi kurap, HAHAHAHAHA,” a TikTok user commented.

“Low quality man ang phone, high quality naman ang governance at serbisyo,” another online user wrote.

“Mayor, ba’t naman sa CCTV ng munisipyo ka nag-video,” a different Pinoy commented.

Sotto saw the comments and responded: “Dami kong magandang sinabi, pinagtatawanan niyo phone ko!!”

It was accompanied by fuming emojis.

His comment has earned 85,200 heart reactions.

Xiaomi Philippines, an electronics company, also commented on Sotto’s video.

“Mayor, sale kami ngayon..” it quipped.

The comment has gained over 7,000 heart reactions.

Last May, financial consultant and motivational speaker Chinkee Tan shared that Sotto owned a “simple” mobile phone.

“Kamakailan, ako ay iniimbitahan na magsalita sa city hall ng Pasig, kung saan personal kong nakaharap si Mayor Vico Sotto,” he said on May 23.

“Isang karanasan ang hindi ko malilimutan nang palitan namin ng mga numero at napansin ko ang kanyang telepono — hindi ito kagaya ng mga karaniwang fancy smartphones na madalas nating makita,” Tan added.

“Sa aking pagtataka, tinanong ko siya kung bakit ganoon ang kanyang telepono. Simple lang ang kanyang tugon, ‘Libre kasi ito sa plan, kaya ito ang ginagamit ko.’ Hindi man ito ang pinakabago o pinakamahal na modelo, mahalaga ay functional ito at nakakatugon sa kanyang mga pangangailangan,” the financial consultant narrated.

Sotto comes from a prominent family active in both politics and showbiz.

His parents, Coney Reyes and Vic Sotto, are veterans in the entertainment industry.

Former Senate president Tito Sotto is also his uncle.