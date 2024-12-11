‘Sosyal’: A look at Pasig’s annual Christmas food packs for residents

Contents of a city government’s Christmas food pack for the annual Pamaskong Handog earned praise from Filipinos for its quality.

A Filipino on Tuesday, December 10 shared a picture of the annual food pack they received from Pasig City for the holiday season, saying it was “heartwarming to see” how their taxes were being used.

The user enumerated the contents in a discussion forum, which included mayonnaise, canned goods, a spaghetti pack, condensed milk, and packs of branded chocolate powder.

The post has reached over 800 upvotes and more than 60 comments on the “r/Philippines” subreddit so far, with some users similarly lauding the food pack’s contents.

“Wahhhh, halatang fresh and hindi off-brand. Kainggit naman, OP [original poster]. Binigay sa amin last year ay parang overstocked na lang, near-expiry and off-brand kaya natapon lang din,” a Redditor wrote.

“True, ang daming Swiss Miss, ang saya!” another user commented, referring to the branded chocolate powders.

“Sosyal! Swiss Miss. Swerte talaga nang taga-Pasig. So happy for you, guys! Naol [Sana all],” wrote a different user.

Swiss Miss is an American cocoa powder known for its rich and creamy texture.

“In fairness, decent ‘yung brands.’ Yung iba kasing ganyan, eme eme lang ‘yung brand,” another Redditor observed.

A closer view of the Christmas food pack’s contents can be seen on Facebook, as posted by a Pasigueño.

The “Pamaskong Handog” is the local government unit’s way of spreading holiday cheer to its constituents by providing food packs that include Noche Buena items, such as pasta noodles and sauce.

Contents vary depending on the LGU.

In 2021, Pasig City Vico Sotto was criticized by his predecessor for supposedly failing to bring holiday cheer to the city with the lack of Christmas decorations.

Some Pasigueños defended the millennial mayor and highlighted his administration’s Christmas food pack giveaways.

