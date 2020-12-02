People are loving this local gov’t’s ‘transparency’ as it shares Christmas food pack cost

Filipinos noticed the “transparency” of the city government of Pasig when its local chief executive shared a picture of a purchase order for the annual “Pamaskong Handog” where residents receive Christmas food packs from the local government unit.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday uploaded the list of this year’s package along with its costing on his social media accounts.

In a response to a Twitter user, Sotto said the “winning bidder” gets to choose the brands for the items in the food packs.

“Ang kailangan lang po ay pasok sa specifications,” Sotto noted and then referenced the Government Procurement Reform Act, which ensures that public offices maintain transparency and accountability in terms of purchasing goods and other services.

Based on the purchase order he uploaded, each food pack costs P565.90. The total food packs amounts to P203,724,000 would be distributed to 360,000 beneficiaries.

“Medyo malungkot dahil bawal muna ang mga party… nandyan pa rin ang banta ng COVID-19.. pero gagawin natin ang lahat para maging masaya pa rin sa Pasig ngayong Kapaskuhan. Tuloy po ang pagbabahay-bahay natin ng PAMASKONG HANDOG!” Sotto wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that his team has undergone swab testing for the coronavirus disease to ensure that they are not able to infect others.

Reports said that the city government will distribute the food packs house-to-house. Those who are unable to receive theirs can claim it in scheduled hours, according to Sotto.

The food packs contain rice, spaghetti noodles, meat products and other ingredients for a Filipino holiday meal.

Meanwhile, social media users praised the city government’s “transparency.” Netizens particularly lauded Sotto for sharing to the public the copy of the city’s purchase order for the Christmas food packs.

“Sana ganito din ka-transparent ang iba pang sangay ng gobyerno… mabuhay ka Mayor Vico Sotto,” a Facebook user commented on his post with a series of clapping emojis.

“Ganyan ang transprency. Napaka-honest at walang take home. Kudos to you, Mayor. Si-net mo ang standard ng mga Pilipino for our future ‘public servants,'” another online user said.

“Sana all public officials ay ganyan ka-transparent at ‘yun naman talaga dapat… napakaunlad sana ng ating Inang Bayan,” a different Filipino commented.

Public officials are expected to be “committed to public interest” and “ensure openness of information,” according to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Part of the law states that they must use the resources and powers of their respective offices “efficiently, effectively, honestly and economically, particularly to avoid wastage in public funds and revenues.”

It also notes that they should be responsive to the public by ensuring the openness of information and avoiding red tape.

In addition, public officials are obliged to “make documents accessible to the public,” ready for inspection.

In pursuit of accountability, transparency and participative and effective governance, the Department of Interior and Local Government called on the LGUs to comply with the Full Disclosure Policy.

“The FDP aims to ensure transparency and accountability among LGUs of their Local Budget and Finances with the posting of financial documents in three conspicuous places in the LGU,” it said.

The agency said its NCR field offices “have been responsible in the monitoring of compliance of LGUs in the FDP, or the quarterly posting of financial documents in three conspicuous places in the LGUs, as well as in the FDP portal.”