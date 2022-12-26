Scam: Public warned not to engage with fake Gcash representatives offering SIM card registration

A digital wallet service advised its members against engaging with fake representatives when registering their (Subscriber Identity Module) SIM cards.

All owners of SIM cards are required to register with their telecommunication providers starting on December 27.

This mandate was stated under the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11934 or the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act.

Signed into law on October 10, the SIM Registration Act seeks to regulate the distribution of SIM cards and help protect mobile users against cybercrime in the country.

GCash, one of the leading digital wallet services, informed members that they might receive messages from senders posing as its representatives.

The service said that it does not send any links through SMS, email and other messaging apps.

“Para laging #GSafeTayo, mag-ingat sa mga messages na nagpapanggap as GCash representatives! Tandaan din na GCash NEVER SEND LINKS via SMS, email, and messaging apps! Kapag may na-encounter na scam, i-report agad kay Gigi sa GCash Help Center!” GCash said.

In the graphic that accompanied the post, GCash reminded members to only register through the official platforms of their telecommunication providers.

“Register your SIM only via the official channels of your telco. Check with your telco provider on how to register your SIM card,” it said.

Globe Telecom and Smart Communications have previously advised their subscribers that their official online portals for SIM card registration will open to the public on Tuesday.

In its latest announcement, Globe stated that postpaid and platinum subscribers no longer need to go through this process.

Smart, meanwhile, urged subscribers to report text messages that contain fake URLs to the company through this link [email protected].

The Department of Interior and Local Government also urged local government units to prod their constituents to register their SIM cards in compliance with the law at the start of the registration process.

“As we seek to ensure public safety even in the online space, I encourage LGUs to exert all efforts to promote responsible use of SIM cards, educate their stakeholders on the benefits of mandatory SIM card registration and guide them through the whole registration process,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr. said in a statement sent to reporters.

Abalos also said that government agencies will work together to establish local registration facilities for “isolated areas” in the country.

“Together with the LGUs, DILG will cooperate with DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) and the [National Telecommunications Commission] to fast-track the establishment of registration facilities in geographically isolated areas, which should be done within 60 days after December 27,” he was quoted as saying in a report.

