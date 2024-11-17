Catriona Gray channels inner Thalía in photoshoot ahead of Miss Universe 2024 hosting

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is channeling her inner Thalía.

The fourth Filipino Miss Universe titleholder shared pictures of herself in curly locks and a white flowy dress, paying tribute to the Mexican singer-actress ahead of the grand coronation in the Latin American country.

“It’s almost showtime here in vibrant Mexico City!” she said on Instagram on Sunday, November 17, tagging the account of Miss Universe as it holds its coronation in Mexico City.

“For this creative concept, we wanted to celebrate Mexico’s musical scene, drawing inspiration from the energy and charisma of Thalía — the queen of Latin pop,” Catriona wrote.

Thalía is also the actress who starred in the famous Mexican television series “Marimar” and “Rosalinda,” which aired in the Philippines.

The dramas became so popular that Filipino remakes were made, with one particularly becoming actress Marian Rivera‘s breakthrough role in showbiz.

“Speaking of music and performances, there’s some incredible artists later! We’ve got quite a show in store for you!” Catriona added in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)

Catriona is reprising her role as a backstage host for Miss Universe 2024, her third time to become a commentator for the prestigious beauty pageant after winning it in 2018.

Last year, she trended for her “energetic” hosting of its 72nd edition.

RELATED: Catriona Gray trends for energetic backstage Miss Universe 2023 hosting

Meanwhile, Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan is competing against 129 candidates for the Philippines’ fifth crown. She advanced the Top 30 as of writing.

READ: ‘Let’s go!’: Chelsea Manalo cheered after entry to Miss Universe Top 30