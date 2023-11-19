Catriona Gray trends for energetic backstage Miss Universe 2023 hosting

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray once again trended on social media for her backstage host duties in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador.

The former beauty queen stole Filipinos’ attention for her boundless energy and high spirit as she gave commentaries behind the stage of Miss Universe 2023.

This is Catriona’s second consecutive year of serving as the prestigious pageant’s backstage host.

Fellow Pinoys noticed how she stood out with her eloquent remarks and spirited demeanor.

As of this writing, her name is on the seventh spot of the Philippines trends list in the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“Catriona Gray always representing the Philippines very well!!!” a user on the platform commented, sharing a clip of Catriona as a backstage host in the pageant.

Catriona Gray always representing the Philippines very well!!! Bless our MMD!#MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/pqbn3ugTyw — Aries (@_buenosaries) November 19, 2023

“Catriona, 70 words per minute ang bunganga,” another user quipped, comparing her to a semi-automatic rifle that shoots bullets successively.

“Slay ni Catriona mag-host,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Grabe, Catriona is such a good host talaga sa ganitong energized event talaga!” exclaimed another Filipino with a fire emoji.

“Ang mananalo rito talaga ay si Catriona. Napakahusay na host!” Angat Buhay executive director Raffy Magno commented.

The former Miss Universe titleholder also trended when she first took on backstage host duties for the global beauty pageant in its previous edition.

READ: Catriona Gray steals spotlight as Miss Universe 2022 backstage host

Catriona shared her backstage host duties with Emmy award-winner and “American Ninja Warrior” Zuri Hall, who was also her partner in Miss Universe 2022.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2023 was hosted by television presenter Maria Menounos, Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo.

RELATED: ‘You can do it!’: Pinoys’ love for Olivia Culpo ahead of Miss Universe hosting return

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua won the crown, while Michelle Dee of the Philippines placed in the Top 10 of the pageant’s 2023 edition.

READ: Comeback is real: Michelle Dee cheered after bringing Philippines back to Miss Universe semi-finals | How Pinoys reacted after Michelle Dee ended Miss Universe 2023 journey without crown | ‘Well deserved’: MJ Lastimosa, Pinoys celebrate Nicaragua’s Miss Universe 2023 win