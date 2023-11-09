‘You can do it!’: Pinoys’ love for Olivia Culpo ahead of Miss Universe hosting return

Filipinos cheered for Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo as she is set to return to host the international pageant this year.

An all-female team was confirmed to host the 72nd Miss Universe competition. The coronation night will be held on November 19 in El Salvador.

Olivia is once again one of the mainstage hosts.

Several Filipinos took to social media to cheer her on and wish her luck for her third time to host the much-anticipated event.

“You can do it, Olivia!” a Facebook user said.

“Good luck, Olivia! [Love] from the Philippines,” another Pinoy on Facebook expressed.

“Everybody has room for improvement, and Olivia hosted the Miss Universe last year much better than before,” a Facebook user also said.

“You’re getting better. Keep on improving, Queen,” another Facebook user commented.

During the 2021 edition of the pageant, Olivia gained buzz on social media after many perceived she lacked energy onstage. The internet also made memes out of her confused facial expressions while reading the names of the finalists.

READ: Coronation moment, Olivia’s confused look: Rundown of celebrated scenes during Miss Universe 2020

After seeing the reactions to her hosting stint online, the former beauty queen went to Instagram Stories to explain that she was “terrified” of reading the wrong country.

“I don’t think I have ever concentrated so hard on reading in my life than when announcing the winner of Miss Universe this weekend (laughing-with-tears emoji). I was soooo terrified of reading the wrong country (crying emoji),” Olivia said back then.

READ: Terrified to read the wrong country, Olivia Culpo explains ‘confused’ expression during Miss Universe 2020 hosting

Following her second hosting of the pageant, local viewers showered her with praise after they deemed her hosting skills to be better than the previous year.

READ: ‘Naka-energy drink’: Pinoys applaud Olivia Culpo’s improved ‘Miss Universe’ hosting | ‘Miss Universe’ host Olivia Culpo ‘memefies’ self amid renewed ‘energy gap’ comments

Aside from Olivia, veteran TV presenters Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos will join her on the main stage.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and American TV personality Zuri Hall will return as the event’s backstage correspondents.

Philippines’ bet Michelle Dee is up against over 80 delegates vying to bring home the elusive 72nd Miss Universe crown, thus succeeding Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel in her reign.

