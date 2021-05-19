Terrified to read the wrong country, Olivia Culpo explains ‘confused’ expression during Miss Universe 2020 hosting

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo finally explained the reason why she had a “confused” facial expression while reading the list of winners in the recently-concluded 69th edition of Miss Universe.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur on Tuesday (Philippine time) took to Instagram Stories to share the story behind her expression that has since spawned memes and other sorts of reactions in social media.

“I don’t think I have ever concentrated so hard on reading in my life than when announcing the winner of Miss Universe this weekend (laughing-with-tears emoji). I was soooo terrified of reading the wrong country (crying emoji),” Olivia said.

“Apparently, I need to work on my reading face and I’m sorry if this was misinterpreted in any type of way. I swear I’m just concentrating on the words. Every girl was beautiful and most importantly, so sweet and kind (red heart emoji),” she added.

Olivia’s explanation came after the online community noticed her expression as she proclaimed the runner-up placement of Miss Universe Peru 2020 Janick Maceta in the pageant.

A lot of them thought that she was questioning the results of the competition based on her reaction.

Meanwhile, some social media users assured Olivia that her expression was “okay” while others thought that she should “improve” her hosting skills first.

“I didn’t (interpret) it differently… as I think. She’s just staring (at) it carefully as she doesn’t want to be the next Steve Harvey,” a Facebook user wrote in response to Olivia’s explanation.

“It’s ok, a meme was born,” another online user wrote with a series of laughing-with-tears emoji.

“You should also work on your hosting skills,” a different Facebook user commented.

“Work first (on) your hosting skill, the reading face thingy shall follow,” likewise shared another online user.

Olivia became one of the trending topics on social media after the online community noticed her perceived “lack of energy” while co-hosting the highly-anticipated prestigious beauty pageant.

Some Filipinos quipped that Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon should take over her hosting duties, a reference to one of the pageant rules in which the first runner-up should take over if the Miss Universe titleholder “is unable to fulfill her duties.”

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey appeared in the headlines when he mistakenly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner during the Miss Universe 2015 coronation night.

His card, according to Good Housekeeping, had shown the Philippines under the label “Miss Universe 2015” while Colombia was on the “first runner-up” category.

The winner of that eventful edition is Pia Wurtzbach.

