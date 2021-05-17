Netizens poke fun at pageant duties of Olivia Culpo, Janine Tugonon amid Miss Universe hosting stint

The local online community on Monday recalled the pageant duties of Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpio and runner-up Janine Tugonon amid the former’s hosting stint for the 69th Miss Universe.

Philippine Twitter users said that first runners-up shall take over if the winner cannot fulfill her duties.

“Miss Ma’am, nasa audience lang si Janine Tugonon, pwede sub as host kay Olivia Culpo? Kasi diba, if for any reason that the Miss Universe cannot fulfill her duties, the 1st runner up shall take over,” a Twitter user said.

Asia’s Next Top Model second cycle first runner- up Jodilly Pendre also echoed this in a tweet.

May nagcomment: Nasa audience lang si Janine Tugonon, pwede sub as host kay Olivia Culpo? Kasi diba, if for any reason that the Miss Universe cannot fulfill her duties, the 1st runner up shall take over.#MissUniverse #AribaRabiya — Jodilly Pendre (@jodigagaa) May 17, 2021

These tweets floated as some said Olivia “lacked energy” when she hosted the recently concluded pageant.

“Olivia” became one of the trending topics on Twitter Philippines due to these criticisms with more than 290,000 tweets as of writing.

She hosted the coronation night with Emmy-award winner Mario Lopez.

Their hosting was compared to previous Miss Universe host Steve Harvey.

RELATED: ‘Never the same’: Netizens miss Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe pageant hosting

Some online users then poked fun at Olivia’s perceived lack of energy and quipped that Janine should replace her to host the pageant.

“If for any reason that the Miss Universe cannot fulfill her duties, the 1st runner up shall take over.” Give that mic to Janine, Olivia! #MissUniverse #PHILIPPINES #Rabiyaforthe5thcrown pic.twitter.com/1td93v22wk — Val Ánjelito (@vrllamelo) May 17, 2021

Some Twitter users also quipped that Olivia lost her energy after seeing her former crown rival.

i bet olivia is botthered because janine tugonon is part of the audience but okAY OLIVIA CULPO GO GIRL GIVE US NOTHING

pic.twitter.com/VOBuEfaOj7 — a (@Iordjisoos) May 17, 2021

Janine watched the live finals show of Miss Universe 2020 held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

She watched the show to support Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo who finished at the top 21 of the pageant.

READ: Messages of support, love pour in for Rabiya Mateo as she ends Miss Universe journey

According to the competition rules of Miss USA, a pageant also handled by Miss Universe Organization, a first-runner up must take over the duties of the title-holder in case she fails to accomplish her duties.

“In the event that the winner is unable to fulfill her duties, the first-runner up will take her place,” the competition rules read.

