Pinoys called to ‘bayanihan’ for Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe bid in advocacy, semi-finals

Philippines’ bet Michelle Dee is one rank away from topping the Miss Universe’s Voice for a Change challenge.

Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) on Thursday announced that Michelle rose to the top 2 rank, thus surpassing her contenders in the category.

The organization invited Filipinos to keep voting for Michelle to help her secure the number one spot in the rankings.

“Thank you, more, please,” MUP said.

“SALAMAT, PILIPINAS! Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee has climbed one spot higher thanks to all your votes! Please keep on voting. You can vote every day! Because with your help, we can be in a more secure spot, we can be no.1!” it added.

The Miss Universe Organization’s Voice for a Change bid requires candidates to share a cause they support and that is important to them through a video entry.

In her advocacy video on October 25, Michelle talked about her autism awareness campaign, citing her two brothers on the autism spectrum.

“I poured my heart out into this video — from the script to every little detail of its execution. I want to thank my team for ensuring I don’t go through this journey alone and for sharing the same passion I have for my lifelong advocacy,” the Makati City delegate said.

In a previous post, the MUP also said that Michelle is a top contender for the fan-voting contest.

It called on Filipinos to vote for her in both categories.

“Right now, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee is among the top contenders in two categories: Voice for Change and in the fan vote. But with your help, we can make her not just one among the top but THE NO.1 delegate in both categories!” the organization said.

“Pilipinas, kaya natin ‘to!” it added.

To vote for Michelle at Voice for Chang 2023, local users have to visit the link provided in MUP’s post.

The next steps are:

The options for the votes people can purchase will pop up after clicking the “vote now” on the screen. Voters can choose either to pay or avail of the free vote. Fill out the form with the necessary details. Click “submit vote.”

To help Michelle reach the semi-finals, visit the Miss Universe’s official website first or download its mobile application.

After they opened the homepage, here’s how to cast the votes for Philippines:

Go to the “Vote” tab. Look for Michelle’s head photo, and then click it. Click the star beside her photo. Voters can now choose the stars they are willing to purchase to be counted in the fan-voting tally. Submit credit card details, and then click “Pay.”

Michelle is vying for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown in the pageant’s 72nd edition, thus succeeding R’Bonney Gabriel.

The coronation night will be held in El Salvador on November 18.

