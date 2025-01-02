Bela Padilla pokes fun at Mimiyuuuh’s grape-eating on New Year’s Eve

Content creator Mimiyuuuh entertained Filipinos with her exchange with actress Bela Padilla about eating grapes under a table as part of a New Year tradition.

The vlogger on Wednesday, January 1, posted photos and videos of how she celebrated the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve with her family.

“BAGONG TAON DUMP! Super grateful [and] blessed to have this family pero mas blessed sila kasi kapamilya nila ako. Kimmmmmyyyyyy! ANOTHER YEAR TO BE THAT GHOWRL!” she wrote on Instagram.

Among her compilation featured a video of her eating grapes under a table as part of a New Year tradition. Mimiyuuuh assumed a kneel-sitting position while doing the act.

Her post has earned over 53,000 likes and several comments on the platform, including from fellow personalities.

These included Bela, who pointed out that part of Mimiyuuuh’s body was not really under the table.

“Nakalabas ‘yung paa mo sa table nung kumakain ka ng grapes!!! Disqualified ka, miii,” the actress commented with emojis a loudly-crying face and laughing-with-tears face. It has earned over 200 likes.

“ATEH NAMAN!!!” the vlogger responded with a sad emoticon.

“Lavyeeeew! Happy new year!!!!” Bela replied with red heart and laughing-with-tears face emojis.

Their exchange caught the attention of Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital, which reported about the interaction on its Facebook page.

The post has earned 1,900 pure laughing reactions from social media users.

“Hindi pa pareho ang kulay ng grapes. Super disqualified,” a Facebook user commented on Mimiyuuuh’s activity.

“Nakalabas din ‘yung paa ko. So single pa din this year,” another online user quipped with a laughing-with-face emoji.

Other celebrities who also did the New Year’s tradition were actress Kathryn Bernardo, influencer Bretman Rock, and filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone.

Eating grapes under a table on New Year’s Eve is a tradition that reportedly started in Spain, the Philippines’ longest colonizer, in 1880.

The tradition holds that an individual must eat 12 grapes at midnight, making a wish for each one.

The number 12 represents the months of the upcoming year, and by eating a grape for each month, one is believed to invite prosperity, health, and happiness for the year ahead.

The “table,” meanwhile, is said to symbolize a sort of protection.