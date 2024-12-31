Animal orgs urge Pinoys to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly

Various animal welfare organizations appealed to Filipinos to greet the year 2025 with consideration for pets and animals this New Year’s Eve.

It is common to usher in the new year with fireworks and noise makers as midnight strikes, but this revelry comes with a price.

Birds become disoriented and four-legged animals grow extremely stressed with the banging and the loud noises.

There are also cases of dogs being paralyzed and suffering gastrointestinal disorders as an effect of the explosion.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) shared a link from Animal Ethics which said that “the reaction of dogs to the sound of fireworks is similar to post-traumatic stress in human animals.”

“However, this effect could be much more harmful in dogs, because they do not have the ability to rationalize their anxiety, or the possibility of an immediate cognitive response that allows them to respond to their fear,” Animal Ethics said.

“It is likely they experience a deeper and more intense form of terror. This is in addition to the noise phobia which can be greater in some dogs due to personality differences,” it added.

PAWS appealed for the public to refrain from using firecrackers and to “think of the animals.”

“Fireworks and firecrackers bring terror and danger to animals. Unable to comprehend the chaos, they are left in fear and experience immense trauma. The loud noises and toxic fumes cause severe stress, hearing damage, respiratory problems, and other health issues that put their well-being at risk,” PAWS said.

“Pets cower in distress, cry out in panic, or risk their lives trying to escape in search of refuge. Homeless animals fare even worse, left highly vulnerable without shelter or protection from harm,” the org added.

It urged people to “provide protection, comfort, and security” instead to their pets and other animal companions.

The Furr Project Animal Hospital also told Filipinos to think of the homeless animals or strays in the streets who do not have any shelter to hide from once the fireworks start exploding.

“While we welcome the New Year with joy, let’s remember the little souls who face the night with fear. Instead of fireworks, buy pet food for a shelter animal. Together, we can make the world a safer, kinder place for them,” the veterinary clinic said.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation reminded pet owners that “dogs can hear twice as loud” as humans.

It also shared links to tips on firecracker safety, calming anxious pets, making a do-it-yourself anxiety wrap, and tips on preventing anxiety in pets.

The Cat Clinic also suggested ways on how cat owners can make New Year’s Eve bearable for their felines.

These include spraying calming mists, dampening the noise, staying close to them for comfort, and double-checking their ID in case they get lost.

Pet-friendly alternatives for celebrating New Year’s Eve include setting up sparklers and glow sticks and opting for confetti cannons instead of fireworks.

The Department of Health has logged a total of 163 firecracker-related injuries all over the country from December 22 to 30.