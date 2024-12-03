Pawssion Project halts rescue ops indefinitely as it seeks help relocating animals

An animal shelter in Bulacan is seeking assistance to relocate hundreds of rescued animals after being given less than 30 days to vacate its premises.

PAWSsion Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare, announced that it is putting its rescue operations on indefinite hold as it focuses on relocating at least 450 rescued dogs and cats as it finds a new home.

The org said its rented space in Bulacan has “prospective buyers,” and they have until the end of December to move out.

Last June, the animal shelter informed the public that the owner would sell the space it was renting in less than two months.

“We are already posting now with high hopes that new doors will open for us and the rescues,” it said in June.

Now, PAWSsion Project said that they were given an extension but it has already reached its limit.

“But our rescues are really losing their home now. And they need your help. We have less than 30 days left to move,” the org said on Facebook on Tuesday, December 3.

While the “ultimate goal” is to find a permanent space for its rescues, it is very much willing to have a “temporary fenced space” it can rent for now.

“It needs to have water and electricity supply already. Ideally with a covered area to protect the rescues from rain and the heat of the sun. And it has to have no neighbors nearby,” PAWSsion Project said.

The org explained that buying the land that houses its Bulacan shelter is not an option as they cannot afford it.

“At this point, we are now open to different locations but we will always consider access to nearby vet clinics, and the logistics of moving hundreds of rescues. And it still has to be reasonably accessible from Metro Manila,” it said.

In another post, the org detailed its plan of action given its limited time in its current rented space, which includes moving some of its dogs to its shelter in Bacolod, finding a temporary fenced space within its vicinity, finding a house for rent for its cats, building a pool of fosters for its senior dogs, and hiring additional manpower in its Bacolod shelter.

The org said that it will post calls for volunteers once it can find a fenced space it can rent for its Bulacan-based rescues.

“Today, we will focus on checking possible fenced properties we can rent within our area because logistics alone to move over 300 rescues to areas far from us will be a nightmare, especially during December [when] traffic is bad. We will also be looking for a house to rent for the cats and the seniors,” PAWSsion Project said.

It also said that leads may be sent to their Facebook page via Messenger or email at [email protected]

Meanwhile, it also shared its needs for its permanent home which should be preferably accessible to Manila since it regularly conducts adoption drives and events.

The org said the permanent space must be at least 5,000 square meters, “hopefully with water and electricity.” It must also have no neighbors nearby to prevent potential complaints but have access to a “nearby vet clinic.”

PAWSsion Project started in October 2018 and has since built two shelters — the first in Bacolod and another in Bulacan in mid-2019.

Malou Perez, its founder, previously said that adoption is the foremost help that can be given to most animal shelters as the initiative gives the rescues a home.

Adoption also allows them to take in more animals who need to be rescued from maltreatment and abuse.