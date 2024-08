Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of reissued 2029 T-bonds on Tuesday last week:

* BTr fully awards P30 billion ($518 million) offer at an average rate of 6.107%

* Tenders total P73.1 billion

* Details on the BTr’s website www.treasury.gov.ph

($1 = 57.9200 Philippine pesos)

