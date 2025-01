— Cash remittances rose 3.3% in November from a year earlier to $2.81 billion, the Philippine central bank said on Wednesday.

That brought cash remittances through banks in the January-to-November period to $31.1 billion, up 3.0% from the same year ago period.

Cash remittances were projected to grow 3.0% for full-year 2024.

