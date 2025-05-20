BSP says there is no sign FX is part of U.S. trade talks

— The Philippine central bank said there is no indication that its management of the peso’s exchange rate is part of trade negotiations with the U.S. government, as it signalled a preference for non-interest rate tools to manage capital inflows.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said while it expected to further ease monetary policy because of a favourable inflation outlook, it favoured a more nuanced approach to managing liquidity and exchange rate volatility.

“The BSP does not normally respond to capital flow surges or outflows, or even volatility, using policy interest rate action,” the BSP said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

Philippine officials met U.S. authorities on May 2 to discuss trade. Although not directly involved in the talks, the BSP said there was no indication foreign exchange considerations were explicitly part of the negotiations.

The Philippines has not been spared from President Trump’s tariffs, although it faces a comparatively modest 17% tariff, lower than regional neighbours Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

“The BSP adopts a pragmatic approach in managing capital flow volatility, combining FX interventions when necessary, the strategic use of the country’s foreign exchange reserve buffer, and macroprudential measures,” it said.

The Philippine peso PHP= has appreciated against the dollar, with a year-to-date-gain of more than 4%, part of a trend that has seen regional currencies strengthen this year.

“The BSP continually monitors market conditions and stands ready to respond as necessary to maintain orderly market functioning and manage excessive volatility in the peso,” the central bank said.

—Reporting by Karen Lema