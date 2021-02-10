Juancho Triviño’s 2019 Instagram post inspires Filipinos to never give up on messaging crushes

A 2019 post by Kapuso actor-host Juancho Triviño recently resurfaced on social media and served as an inspiration to those who wanted to message their love interests as Valentine’s Day looms.

A Facebook page re-shared part of Trivino’s post that he originally shared on his Instagram account to dedicate a message to Joyce Pring on her birthday two years ago.

“Grabe! Friendzoned, seenzoned, idolzoned? But say whut??? Never say never talaga!!! Laban lang guys!” it said in its caption with emojis of a pleading face and a heart.

So far, the post uploaded on Tuesday has earned more than 10,000 likes and reactions, 2,700 comments and 7,500 shares on the social networking platform.

Other Facebook users tagged their own friends in the comments section and encouraged them to not lose hope in pursuing their crushes or interests.

“Wag kang mawawalan ng pag-asa kaibigan,” a Filipino who tagged a friend commented.

“Di ko susukuan si (censored) HAHAHAHAHAHAHA KAPIT LANG,” another inspired online user wrote.

“Wag kang mawalan ng pag-asa. Mag-recommend ka pa ng mga resto sa Tagaytay (censored) hahahahahahahaa,” a different Facebook user shared.

The original post of Triviño on May 4, 2019 was a lengthy message for Pring where he shared that he “used to DM” or send a direct message to her before.

“These are a couple of pictures which show where and how it all began. Yes, I used to DM her before, you know just this regular guy trying to talk to your crush,” he wrote.

“Pero pagkatapos ng mahabang panahon, nakasama ko siya sa trabaho, where I played it cool, and kunyari hindi ako patay na patay sa kanya. We got to know each other more And well, lalo akong nahumaling sa kanya. That’s how it started,” Triviño added.

He shared screengrabs of his past conversations with Pring on Instagram and Twitter that date back to as early as 2014 until 2018. Triviño then received scarce replies despite constantly chatting Pring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juancho Triviño (@juanchotrivino)

The couple first confirmed that they are in a relationship in May 2019. In November of the same year, they announced their engagement.

Last year, Triviño and Pring tied the knot in a garden wedding held in a Pasay hotel.

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

“THREEvinos coming soon!! Yes, we are pregnant! I’m going to be a dad,” Triviño said on an Instagram post.