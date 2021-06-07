‘Luh’: MJ Lastimosa peppers Rabiya Mateo’s Instagram posts with these cheeky comments

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa is on a roll.

After “recruiting” Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo to be part of her team of amateur Instagram photographers, she is now peppering her friend’s posts with cheeky comments.

MJ on Monday caught online Filipinos’ attention after she dropped a comment on Rabiya’s photo in Castello di Amorosa at Napa Valley in California, the United States.

The 24-year-old beauty queen shared a picture of herself smiling with a background of the castle winery.

“As you travel, you get to experience what life truly means,” Rabiya wrote as her caption.

MJ commented on her post, which has earned more than 3,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

“Luh luh luh tawa now, iyak later,” she wrote with a series of grinning face emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

On the same day that Rabiya posted the photo on Instagram, Neil Salvacion announced he and the Miss Universe bet are no longer dating. He was Rabiya’s first boyfriend.

Rumors of their breakup sparked after Neil deleted all of his photos with Rabiya on his Instagram account last May.

When he confirmed the split, Neil said that they are “both okay” and that they are “both happy” with their own lives.

Meanwhile, another photo of Rabiya amused social media users due to MJ’s comment.

“Touchdown San Jose, California. Wearing @manishvaidofficial,” the Philippine bet in the Miss Universe 2020 wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

“Happy birthday,” MJ commented with an emoji described as that of a “woman gesturing okay.”

Rabiya’s actual birthday falls on November 14, making fans amused with her friend’s comment.

“@mj_lastimosa ahahahahah pinagtri-tripan mo na naman si Ate Abiyang,” an Instagram user responded to MJ.

Rabiya, who is also an ambassador for online shopping platform Lazada, also shared a post featuring her doing a finger heart gesture while promoting the mid-year sale of the e-commerce platform.

MJ noticed the post and dropped a comment on it as well.

“Gara ng octagon,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

MJ went to the USA to personally support Rabiya in the concluded 69th Miss Universe, where she entered in the Top 21 finals.

Both of them are currently enjoying their leisure trip in the stateside.

