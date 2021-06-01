‘Marunong na mag-lower angle’: MJ Lastimosa turns beauty queen friends to instant Instagram photographers

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa is turning her beauty queen friends into amateur photographers as she enjoys her visit to the United States after personally supporting Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo in the 69th Miss Universe.

The 33-year-old actress-host shared a photo of her taken by Miss Grand International 2020 Abena Akuaba from Ghana on Monday.

What amused social media users, apart from her caption, was a behind-the-scenes look when a heeled Abena was attempting to take her picture.

“Ang batang may Ghana ay mahusay na photographer. Good to see our MGI2020 my sister @abenaakuaba today (heart and sparkles emoji) love you!!!” MJ wrote.

In one of the pictures, MJ was seen posing for the shot while Abena bent her knees to get a good angle.

Another post showed her “newest recruit,” Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, bending her body to take a good shot of the picture-loving former beauty queen.

“Ang husay ng bagong photographer (thumbs up emoji),” part of MJ’s caption reads.

Miss Universe 2012 runner-up Janine Tugonon wasn’t spared as well.

MJ shared pictures of her taken at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the venue of the Miss Universe 2020, and then captioned it with the following:

“Picture reveal ng mga kuha ni @tugononjanine . Anong judgement naten? Comment below (downwards arrow emoji). Thank you @sexiestmitch.”

Even Miss Universe 2011 third placer Shamcey Supsup, who now acts as the national director of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization, was also “hired” by MJ.

“Mabuti naman at marunong na ng lower angle si @supsupshamcey,” MJ quipped in another Instagram post.

An alleged image of Shamcey taking a photo of MJ below a stage likewise went viral on Facebook, as uploaded by Leandro Datoon Panahon Jr.

“‘Yong National Director ginawang photographer ni MJ Lastimosa (laughing-with-tears emoji). Walang ND (national director) dito mars, need ko mag-OOTD, picturan mo ako. Gandahan mo. Si Madam Shamcey todo support sa nag-hihinarot na friend. Aliw,” he wrote.

Panahon’s post has since earned 40,000 reactions and 17,000 shares on the social networking platform.

MJ, Janine and Shamcey all started out as batchmates in Binibining Pilipinas in 2011.

MJ flew to the USA to personally support Rabiya in Miss Universe 2020, which was eventually won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Rabiya finished as part of the Top 21 finalists in the beauty pageant.