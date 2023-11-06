Is this MJ Lastimosa’s reply to Miss Grand International founder’s friendship split remark?

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa has not yet directly responded to Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil after he cut ties with the Filipina beauty queen.

But many of MJ’s followers believe one of her recent posts on Facebook seems to be her answer to the Thai television show and producer.

To recall: Nawat said he was ending her friendship with MJ following her interview with transgender beauty queen Maki Gingoyon. In the interview, MJ asked Maki, “What’s the worst pageant in the Philippines?”

READ: Miss Grand International founder threatens MJ Lastimosa: ‘Don’t come to MGI anymore’

Maki answered Miss Grand International—a pageant Nawat founded in 2013—and its local Miss Grand Philippines franchise.

In response to this, Nawat said of MJ: “We are no more, any more relationship in between MJ and our organization and myself.”

He added that MJ — who watched the Miss Grand International 2023 coronation night in Vietnam last month — is no longer welcome to attend the pageant.

In what seems to be a response to this, MJ in a Facebook post on Saturday, November 4 reminded her followers that her vlog — which sees her interview beauty pageant contestants and pageant veterans — that her show has a disclaimer.

The disclaimer, which is posted as a photo on the Facebook post, states that the viewers and opinions expressed by the guests of the show “do not necessarily reflect the viewers or the hosts.”

“May disclaimer naman yung show namin mare baka kelangan lang itranslate , pagod ang kumare nyo,” MJ quipped.

Many of the comments on the post expressed support for MJ. Others even tagged Nawat’s Facebook account in their comment.

“Di ko din gets bat kay MJ galit na galit si Angkol, si MJ lang naman ang nagtanong,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another quipped, “Kaya nga aq nagtataka bakit kay MJ nagagalit eh nagtanong lang nman sya. Malay nya ba na iyun ang isasagot ng guest nya?”

MJ isn’t the only Filipina beauty queen Nawat slammed last week; Nikki de Moura, Philippine delegate to the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant, was called unprofessional by the Thai producer.

READ: Nikki de Moura remains mum amid accusations of unprofessionalism by Miss Grand International founder