‘I choose gratitude’: Nikki de Moura pens emotional message after Miss Grand International loss

Nikki de Moura, Philippines’ bet for Miss Grand International, expressed her “heartache” for failing to advance to the Top 20 of the competition.

RELATED: Spotted: Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Nikki de Moura holds flag in state of war mode

On October 26, De Moura penned a message to her Instagram followers about the emotions she felt following the results of this year’s MGI, which was held last Wednesday.

“I poured my heart and soul into representing the Philippines and my heart aches with disappointment. But even in the face of this heartache, I choose gratitude,” she wrote.

“Life is a journey filled with ups and downs, and I’m determined to make the most of every moment. I understand I may still be young, but I will continue to work hard, learn, and grow because I believe that disappointment is only a stepping stone to future success,” the Cagayan de Oro model also said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki de Moura (@nikki_de_moura)

De Moura then turned optimistic, saying that her loss might be the “start of something greater.”

“This is not the end…. just the start of something greater, and I’m excited to see where life’s adventures will take me. Now, I stand before you, not as a part of the top 20, but as someone who gave her all,” she said.

De Moura also thanked the people who supported her throughout her pageant journey.

“I may not have claimed the crown, but I carry the honor of representing the Philippines with pride and gratitude in my heart,” she said.

Pageant fans and viewers shared collective dismay when De Moura’s name was not called in the semi-final round of the competition.

Others urged her to join the Miss Universe Philippines competition.

“You are meant for Miss Universe, Nikki. Cagayan de Oro is still proud of you!” an X user said.

“Nikki, go chase your own crown at Miss Universe Philippines!” another X user commented.

Peru’s Luciana Fuster was crowned as the 11th MGI, thus besting 68 other delegates.

The MGI court comprises: