‘Gandang banned’: MJ Lastimosa throws shade at MGI founder with glammed-up look

Miss Universe 2014 semifinalist MJ Lastimosa referenced the comment of Miss Grand International founder against her in an Instagram post where she flaunted her outfit and appearance during the Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 coronation.

The beauty queen on Tuesday, November 14 shared photos of her outfit when she did hosting duties for the grand coronation of the competition on November 11 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

MJ was joined by Miss International 2018 first runner-up Ahtisa Manalo as a host.

The former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder shared pictures of her in the event where she wore a sleeveless navy blue mermaid gown. Her post had the following caption:

“Gandang banned (emojis of upside down face and sparkles) Daghang salamat, Cebu! Thank you to the madams of Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 and congratulations to the newly crowned queens!”

Her post has earned 19,877 likes and several comments on the photo-sharing platform, with some Pinoys expressing their support amid her caption.

“Naol [Sana all] banned. ANUBA HAHAHA,” actress-comedienne Ashley Rivera or “Petra Mahalimuyak” commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Lumala-BANNED???? Hahaha,” another Instagram user commented.

“MJ, THE ONE AND ONLY BANNED! LABYU, MARE!” exclaimed another account with a clapping hands emoji.

“Na-banned ba naman ang kadyosahan sa pageant ni uncle mo. GO, MAREEE!!!” a different user commented with laughing-with-tears emojis.

MJ’s post also reached pageant pages on Facebook, further gaining viral status.

MJ and Nawat

MJ’s “banned” remark is a reference to Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil‘s comments against her after the beauty queen “laughed” and “joked” about the Thailand-based pageant.

Last September, MJ featured transgender beauty queen Maki Gingoyon in her “The Secret Lounge with Mareng MJ” vlog.

MJ asked Maki what she thinks is the “worst pageant in the Philippines,” to which the latter replied, “Miss Grand.”

“International or Philippines?” MJ asked.

“Philippines… and International,” Maki answered. Both of them burst into laughter.

Pinoy pageant fans have been calling for organizers to boycott Miss Grand International since no Filipina has won the crown since the country started joining in 2013.

Maki also echoed the sentiment in her interview with MJ, where the former said that the Philippines should “try to focus on organizations that are more than willing to see our efforts.”

Nawat then called out MJ in a TikTok live session and shared that the Pinay had opposite comments during their meetups.

“I met her many times. [I offer] her a lot of things and she always said, ‘Oh, Miss Grand is number one — huge production,'” he said, referring to MJ.

“When I went to Manila, any time we keep calling — we had a good [friendship] and I help her a lot,” Nawat added.

“A couple [days] after coronation night, she said, ‘I like Miss Grand; Miss Grand number one,’ and then what she said? She play two games. This is her,” he continued.

“I am very sincere to meet you, to talk to you, but if you’re not sincere and you act different way — when you meet me; you sweet talk when you want something from me… And after that, what did you say? What did you question? What [were] you laughing [at]? What [were] you joking [about]?” the MGI founder said.

“The beauty is not from the body and face. The beauty of the people must come from the inside and brain. Now, I know you’re not beauty at all. I think we are no more; relationship between MJ and our organization and myself,” Nawat continued.

“Don’t come to Miss Grand anymore. We don’t know each other from now [on]. I don’t want to meet the people like you. [It’s] below standard,” he added.

MJ said that her vlog has a disclaimer notice, which states that the viewers and opinions expressed by the guests of the show “do not necessarily reflect the viewers or the hosts.”

“May disclaimer naman ‘yung show namin, mare, baka kailangan lang i-translate, pagod ang kumare [niyo],” she quipped before.

Nawat also slammed Nikki de Moura, Philippine delegate to the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant, by calling her “unprofessional.”

