LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears on Wednesday got a lawyer of her choice to help her end the 13-year-long conservatorship that controls her personal and business affairs, The New York Times reported.

The Los Angeles judge approved Spear’s choice at a hearing three weeks after the singer made an emotional address in which she called the existing arrangement abusive, the newspaper reported.

The hearing was still under way in Los Angeles. —

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler