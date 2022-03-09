‘Pass muna’: Xian Lim foregoes long motorcycle rides amid oil price hike

Actor Xian Lim will no longer be taking long motorcycle rides in the meantime as gas prices continue to soar in the country.

The Kapuso actor, a motorcycle enthusiast, shared a picture of his reaction on Instagram when his bike was being refueled in a gasoline station after a ride.

“Wala ba akong karapatan magmahal?! Ang dami dami niyong sinasabi (emojis),” he wrote as a caption, using the gasoline’s perspective.

“Ayoko na. ‘Pag nagmamahal ako, ang daming taong nagagalit. -Gasolina,” Xian added.

“Pass muna sa long rides. Kape kape muna sa kanto,” the actor further said with grinning face-with-sweat emojis.

Other Instagram users gave out suggestions in the comments.

“Biking na kang muna,” a Filipino wrote, referring to Xian riding a bicycle instead of a motorbike.

“Time to go back to biking,” another online user commented with emojis.

Others concurred with his reaction to the oil price hikes.

“Wala. Wala. Wala. Talaga. Mapapamura kami sa’yo sa mahal,” an Instagram user said, referring to the gas prices.

Last Tuesday, Filipinos were greeted with a huge price hike of petroleum products in the local market.

Some companies have increased gasoline prices by P3.60 per liter and P5.85 per liter on diesel. Kerosene prices have also increased by P4.10 per liter.

The increase is considered the biggest yet in the year so far.

Oil prices have been increasing for the past ten weeks as the global market continues to be affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers in the world.

A news outlet on Wednesday quoted an oil industry source who claimed that the hike would be bigger in the coming week.

The source said that based on the Mean of Platts Singapore, diesel may surge by P12.72 per liter and gasoline by P8.28 per liter.

The prices are still subject to change depending on the trading results in the succeeding days.