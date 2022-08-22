Robi Domingo has a reminder to students amid return of face-to-face classes

Television host Robi Domingo aired a reminder to students returning to full in-person classes after two years of distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Idol Philippines” host on Monday tweeted the following:

“To all the students who will be going to the schools, please be safe. As we learn new things, keep in mind what we have learned during the pandemic: follow the health protocols.”

It was accompanied by emojis of a face-with-medical-mask, soap and a straight ruler.

To all the students who will be going to the schools, please be safe. As we learn new things, keep in mind what we have learned during the pandemic: follow the health protocols. 😷🧼📏 — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) August 22, 2022

Robi’s tweet earned over 1,200 likes as of this writing.

He previously aired a call to address the country’s perceived education gaps after encountering “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates failing to recognize the “GomBurZa” martyrs.

Meanwhile, here are the minimum public health safety protocols being imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wearing of face masks

Handwashing at least 20 seconds

Physical distancing at least one meter (nearly equivalent to a motorcycle’s length)

Practicing good ventilation and air flow

For the academic year 2022 to 2023, the Department of Education has implemented full in-person classes in public and private schools nationwide starting in November.

From August to October, however, schools are implementing a combination of in-person and distance learning.

Last year, DepEd conducted pilot testing of in-person classes to select schools subject to strict health protocols.