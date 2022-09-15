Spotted: SEVENTEEN’s Joshua Hong on vacation in Philippines

Some Kpop fans spotted SEVENTEEN member Joshua Hong spending the Chuseok holiday, Korea’s Thanksgiving Day, in the Philippines.

Joshua was seen with his mother mostly in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

joshua hong roaming bgc in his manila boy costume and all pic.twitter.com/XGItGFASHG — 🍶 (@magpalunas) September 14, 2022

we talked to him around 2-3 am 3 nights ago! we still actually cant believe it! we were just casually party-ing ! IT WAS SO SURREAL! we kept this for so long and it was so HARD we didnt post it cause he was really enjoying the private time wd her mom @M0N0RKlVE @jjkjwon @briixxie pic.twitter.com/5ENvOsnsFP — aly (@forkoojin) September 14, 2022

Some fans were also able to have a short conversation with Joshua.

They told the Kpop star that they failed to secure a concert ticket for SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] – Manila next month.

In a sad voice, Joshua asked them why they failed to buy a ticket, the fan said.

The Kpop group’s two-day Manila concert was soldout in July, and many fans failed to buy a ticket.

RELATED: ‘Lord please’: Long wait to score tix for SEVENTEEN’s Manila tour spoils pre-sale day

Despite not having secured a concert ticket, the fan said, “I realized that even though some things are not meant for you, God will find a way if it’s meant to happen!”

The Kpop idol introduced his fans to his mother, a fan shared.

Another fan also found Joshua at a coffee shop in Pasay City.

“At first hindi ako naniwala kase alam ko nasa States pa siya. But after niya tanggalin yung mask niya, ayun confirmed,” a Twitter user said.

She also secured a signature from the Korean singer.

Me and my friend saw Joshua Hong 4 Days ago around Pasay. At first hindi ako naniwala kase alam ko nasa states pa siya. But after niya tanggalin yung mask niya, ayun confirmed. I ask for his sign bago siya umalis kase kasama niya mom niya and ayaw ko makaistorbo + pic.twitter.com/Ymr4XlkY4O — ClairGagner (@3dw4rd7) September 14, 2022

Reports about Joshua’s vacation in the country only circulated yesterday, September 14, as fans respected the Korean idol’s private time.

“We kept this for so long, and it was so HARD we didn’t post it cause he was really enjoying the private time with her mom,” a fan said.

“Sabi ko, I won’t share na andito siya since he’s having his vacation with his mom, and he said yes, please. Pero dahil may nag share na, share na din ako,” another wrote.

Many commended the for respecting the Korean star’s privacy.

“Btw deserve niyo lahat ng good words since you respect and keep his privacy. Nakaka proud maging CARATS because of you guys,” a fellow fan wrote on Twitter.

CARATS are fans of Seventeen.

“Kudos to those filo CARATS who saw Joshua Hong and gave him the privacy and space he deserves while celebrating Chuseok here in ph with his mom,” a Twitter user wrote with hand hearts emoji.

Composed of S. Coups, The8, Dino, Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Hoshi, Woozi, DK, Joshua, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Jun, SEVENTEEN recently released their “Face the Sun” album, which includes “Hot.”