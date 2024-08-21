Athletics: Duplantis and Warholm to compete in 100m sprint

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and hurdles runner Karsten Warholm will compete in a 100-metre sprint in September, Olympic champion Duplantis said on Wednesday.

Duplantis, who succeeded in defending his Olympic pole vault title and broke his world record in Paris earlier this month, will race Warholm in Zurich, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles and 2024 Games silver medalist.

Sweden’s Duplantis and Norway’s Warholm, who share a friendly rivalry, planned the sprint last year and had been waiting for the right time to compete, ensuring the schedule allowed them to race without the risk of injury.

The Scandinavian face off will be held at the Letzigrund Stadium on Sept. 4, ahead of the Zurich Diamond League meeting.

“Imma need Vernon Norwood, LSU Coach Dennis Shaver and Sha’Carri Richardson to tap in to get me right in these blocks,” Duplantis wrote on X asking his Louisiana State University friends and coach for support.

Warholm’s personal best is 10.49 seconds, achieved in 2017, while Duplantis clocked a 10.57 with a +2.1 wind in 2018 when he was in high school.

—Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge