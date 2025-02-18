‘Gayang gaya’: Jericho Rosales’ role in ‘Quezon’ excites Filipinos

Actor Jericho Rosales shared a first look at his portrayal of former President Manuel L. Quezon in Jerrold Tarog’s upcoming biographical historical film, “Quezon”, on Tuesday, February 18.

“Quezon” will be produced as a stand-alone, a movie that exists within the same cinematic continuity of TBA Studios’ “Bayaniverse”, aseries of films based on Philippine history. This follows the success of the box office hits “Heneral Luna” (2015) and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” (2018).

TBA Studios first announced the highly anticipated biographical historical film “Quezon” last month.

This marks the company’s first major film production since 2020, after bringing award-winning international films such as the Academy Award-winning “Everything, Everywhere All At Once” and “Past Lives”, as well as Dolly de Leon-starrer “Triangle of Sadness” to Philippine theaters as a distributor.

Filming for the movie is set to begin in March 2025, with a target theatrical release later in the year.

On Valentine’s Day, the company also revealed the first poster for “Quezon”, offering a sneak peek of the actor portraying the former president.

TBA Studios President and COO Daphne Chiu had previously teased that the cast would feature names “that will surprise and excite audiences and hardcore fans of the Bayaniverse alike.”

It was later revealed that Jericho Rosales would portray Quezon, sparking excitement for the film and his role.



“Gayang gaya idol,” a fan said on Facebook.

“Most versatile actor in PH,” another commented.

“Congratulations, idol! Nice to meet you, Mr. President,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Nabuhay uli si Pres. Quezon hahaha,” another online user quipped.

The upcoming film is expected to follow the life of Quezon, a Filipino lawyer and soldier who later became the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944. It highlights his presidential campaign against then-President Emilio Aguinaldo.

Chiu said the movie, supported by the Philippine government agencies National Historical Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Film Development Council of the Philippines, will be released locally and worldwide.

—Rosette Adel, Lea Devio