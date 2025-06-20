All eyes on the sole: Dingdong Dantes’ funny shoe caption wins social media

Kapuso “Primetime Drama King” Dingdong Dantes amused Filipinos after poking fun at his worn-out shoe during a block screening of his new movie, “Only We Know.”

On Tuesday, June 17, the actor-host shared photos of himself wearing the visibly worn shoe, with the witty caption:

“Ang gutom na (shoe emoji) shhhh (shushing face and grinning-with-sweat emojis)”

Dingdong was seated next to his co-star and former media executive, Charo Santos-Concio.

The actor’s post has garnered 91,000 likes and reactions, 2,700 comments, and nearly 1,000 shares, with Filipinos expressing their amusement in the comments section.

“Napaka-humble mo, bro, Dingdong Dantes, kahit itaas mo paa mo, you’re still grounded!” actor Joross Gamboa wrote, earning over 300 laughing reactions from Facebook users.

“This happens to shoes that have been stored for a long time. It also happened to me — I kept the shoes for a special event, but ended up ruining it and the event itself. Has to go home right away,” another Facebook user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Hahaha relate much, if favorite shoes, kahit sira na, isuot pa din,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Favorite shoes you just can’t let go. Relate much, sir,” another said.

Dingdong, one of the A-list celebrities in the showbiz industry, is also recognized as one of the country’s biggest celebrity taxpayers.

His latest movie, “Only We Know,” is a Star Cinema romance that tells the story of two wounded souls, Betty (Charo Santos-Concio) and Ryan (Dingdong), who navigate a unique and intimate relationship as they grow closer to each other.

The film has been raved for its “quiet, truthful performances” and the “commanding charm” of its leads.