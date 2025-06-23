‘Real solutions’: Jake Ejercito calls for basic dignity for teachers crossing river in Sarangani

“They need basic dignity and real solutions.”

This was actor Jake Ejercito’s response to a viral video showing teachers in Sarangani wading through a river to get home due to the lack of a bridge.

The showbiz personality was reacting to a video posted by Jailene Tusan, a public school teacher in Sarangani, showing fellow educators heading home after classes were suspended due to heavy rain.

“The teachers in the mountains will be swimming in floodwaters again. Welcome to Akbual IP School during the rainy season,” she wrote on June 19, as translated into English.

Jailene was referring to the Akbual IP School in Barangay Upper Suyan in Malapatan, Sarangani.

In separate post, she shared that she was also among those who crossed the raging river, after filming the first group who went ahead.

Jailene’s video was picked up by news outlets and eventually reached Jake, who expressed dismay over the situation, saying it should not be seen as an act of heroism.

“Just calling this ‘heroism’ lets the gov’t [government] off the hook. This is plain neglect and betrayal. These teachers and many others across the country need more than praise — they need basic dignity and real solutions,” he wrote on Sunday, June 22.

Other Filipinos echoed Jake’s sentiments, expressing concern over the teachers’ situation and calling for more dignified working conditions.

“Couldn’t agree more. I think it’s time we stop romanticizing hardships like some badge of honor. These teachers are left with no choice. It’s not pride that I feel seeing them do this just so they can get to work. Instead, I feel shame. They deserve more,” an online user said.

“The gov’t [government] should create bridges or pathways in rural areas like that… ‘Di pwedeng lagi na lang sasabihin modern day heroes sila [ta’s] tapos na. It shouldn’t end there, dapat gawan nila ng solution. ‘Di deserve ng mga teachers yan, lalo na some of them are just volunteers,” another Pinoy wrote.

“This is appalling, we have been paying taxes to ensure that our public school teachers are well provided for para magampanan ang kailangan nilang gawin para sa kabataan, ta’s ang flex is resilience? I’d rather have the allowances of government officials given sa teachers,” another said.

In an interview, Jailene shared that concerned residents helped them cross the river, which has no bridge connecting the area. The flooding was triggered by heavy rains at the time.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said the downpour was caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone, where the northeast and southwest trade winds meet.

But if the water level is low, Jailene said that they rely on habal-habal motorcycles to cross the river.

Meanwhile, the Akbual IP School is one of the Department of Education‘s “Last Mile Schools,” or schools located in remote or far-flung areas with limited access to roads, technology and basic services.