Alden Richards gets response from airline over damaged bike

Hong Kong’s flag carrier has responded to Kapuso star Alden Richards’ complaint about his bike frame, which was allegedly damaged during a flight to the Philippines.

On Monday, June 23, the showbiz personality took to social media to call out Cathay Pacific, accusing the airline of “fracturing” his bike frame and mishandling his bike box and rack upon his return to the Philippines.

“Please do something about this,” he said.

“This is very upsetting!” the actor said in an Instagram post.

He also shared the incident on his Facebook page and X (formerly Twitter), tagging the airline’s official social media accounts.

The airline initially responded on the X platform the same day he posted.

“Thank you for contacting us, Mr. Richards. We are really sorry to hear about what has happened and appreciate you bringing it to our attention,” it said in response to his post.

“Please be assured that your concerns are taken seriously. If this incident has already been reported at the airport, kindly refer to your email for our response,” the airline added.

It also left another response on Alden’s Facebook post.

“ATTENTION!” the actor said in his page with an angry face emoji.

The Facebook page of Cathay Pacific left a comment on the same day.

“Hi Alden, we’re sorry to see what happened to your equipment. We understand how frustrating this must have been. We are currently investigating the matter and will follow up with you shortly,” it said.

Meanwhile, fellow showbiz personalities sympathized with Alden on Instagram.

“Bruh,” actor JC Santos said.

“Arayyyy!!!!” actor Rocco Nacino exclaimed.

“Oh no. Hope it gets sorted out,” singer Ogie Alcasid wrote.

Sen. JV Ejercito, a bike enthusiast, also reacted to the incident. “Ouch!” he wrote.

While Alden did not reveal the brand of his bicycle, past posts show him riding a Colnago V4Rs World Champ edition road bike.

He reportedly bought such a bike last April.

In the same month, Alden hinted at a new chapter in his life by sharing a photo of himself in cycling gear with a bike.

Colnago is an Italian bike brand that calls itself a maker of bikes “for the most legendary heroes.”