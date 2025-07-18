Matet de Leon still receiving hurtful comments as she goes live on TikTok again

After weeks of breaking down during live selling, actress Matet de Leon revealed that she continues to receive rude comments during her livestreams.

The showbiz personality, on Monday, July 1, shared that she went live that day and revealed that some people still wanted to see her cry.

“Nagla-live ako kanina… May mga bastos pa rin talagang nagtatanong kung kelan ako iiyak during the live… Hindi ko maibalik sa kanila ginagawa nila eh… ‘Di kaya ng konsensya ko…” she wrote on Threads with laughing emojis.

“Mga tao nga naman talaga oo…” Matet added with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

View on Threads

“Hindi naman nila ko na-damage kanina. Ayoko ng [ganoong] klase ng atensyon,” she added in another post with laughing emojis.

View on Threads

Matet previously went viral after breaking down while live selling on TikTok.

She revealed that she broke down in tears after reading a comment from a particular user she described as “heartless” and “extremely shameless.”

The actress did not go into detail but assured her followers that she would “avoid reading comments” during live selling so her work would not be affected.

Matet also clarified that she feels no shame about live selling, adding that she “loves” doing it.

While she did not elaborate on the comments that triggered her, some reportedly wrote, “Wala na kayo project?” and “Suplada ’to kaya iniwan ni Ate Guy.”

“Ate Guy” refers to Matet’s mother, the late National Artist Nora Aunor, who was dubbed the “Superstar” of Philippine cinema.

ALSO READ: Matet de Leon’s supporters reject ‘suplada’ tag after emotional TikTok live