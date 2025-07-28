‘Tindig balahibo’: Sofronio Vasquez praised for national anthem rendition at SONA 2025

“The Voice” Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez did not disappoint fellow Filipinos as he sang the national anthem at the president’s fourth State of the Nation Address.

The US-based singer was chosen to sing “Lupang Hinirang,” which marked the start of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s SONA delivered in the second half of his term.

Sofronio donned a simple barong and slacks as he led the singing of the anthem before legislators and other government officials.

The singer’s rendition drew praise from Filipinos who watched his performance.

“Ka nice sa pagkanta sa national anthem. Tindig balahibo,” a Facebook user commented.

“Ganda ng rendition,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Sofronio,” another commented with heart emojis.

“Malinaw ang lyrics ng song… Magaling,” a different Filipino said.

“Galing mo talaga, Sofronio V,” another commented.

Sofronio previously said that singing at the SONA, a highly anticipated political occasion, served as validation of his identity as a professional singer.

“Bihira ‘yung chances. It’s a karangalan talaga to sing in front of the president, just to honor the country,” he said.

The singer performed in Malacañang earlier this year for the president and First Lady Liza Marcos following his historic “The Voice” win.

RELATED: Sofronio Vasquez calls SONA 2025 performance validation of professionalism

Sofronio said the performance was a great honor for him, both personally and professionally.

“Nakadagdag siya ng aking self-esteem, recognition, and worth as a performer and a professional singer,” he commented.

Sofronio is the first Filipino and first Asian male winner of “The Voice” last year.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Showtime’ congratulates TNT alumnus Sofronio Vasquez for ‘The Voice USA’ victory