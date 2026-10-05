Joseph Marco spends birthday with his ‘600 beautiful souls’

An animal rescue organization thanked actor Joseph Marco for spending his 38th birthday with their rescues and making a donation to help support their needs.

Red Cubs Pet Patrol (RCPP) on Sunday, October 4, reshared a post from the actor’s Facebook page showing him spending time with cats and dogs at their shelter.

“Celebrated my birthday today surrounded by almost 600 beautiful souls. My heart is so full,” Joseph wrote, referring to the number of animals at the shelter.

“Thank you so much, JOSEPHaholics Joseph Elite Squad PH, for making this day extra meaningful, and to Red Cubs Pet Patrol for welcoming us into your shelter,” he added, referring to his group of supporters.

“To my family, thank you for spending my special day with me.

The greatest gift is being able to give love, even in the smallest ways. Truly a birthday I’ll never forget,” the actor continued.

RCPP reshared his post and wrote, “Maraming salamat, sir, sa pagbisita sa amin. Sa dami ng shelters, salamat at kami ang swerteng napili ninyo.”

RCPP is a non-profit organization that cares for animals rescued from abuse and neglect. It also holds low-cost spay and neuter operations.

Based on the photos, the actor and his supporters also brought pet food to the shelter.

Before that, Joseph and his supporters visited the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to spend time with its animals and donate pet supplies.

In another post, he reflected on how he celebrated his birthday.

“A birthday filled with gratitude, compassion, and love for those who need it most,” the actor said, adding the hashtag “#BirthdayWithACause.”

Joseph is a known animal advocate with a soft spot for cats.

He previously shared that he has 19 cats and feels “haunted” when he chooses not to rescue an animal he encounters.

The actor most recently appeared in Viva One’s rom-com series “My Husband Is A Mafia Boss.”