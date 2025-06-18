Fact checked? Vico Sotto claims he’s 40 after birthday

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto‘s particular post on the Meta-owned Threads platform a day after his birthday earned him quirky fact checks from social media users.

On Wednesday, June 18, the city chief wrote the following on the platform: “40 feels good!”

It was accompanied by a partying face emoji.

Sotto’s post has earned at least 10,800 likes, 216 reposts, and 672 comments, including from some online users who responded to his quip by correcting him.

“Happy birthday, mayor! Pero hindi ka 40 [eyeroll emoji]. But kung gusto mo talaga, ipilit natin para pwede ka na sa 2028. Hihi,” a Pinoy commented.

“Hahahaha, 40 na [siya]? Hindi! Pinagloloko mo kami mayor, 36 ka lang!” another user exclaimed.

“36 pa lang si Mayor, kasing edad ko [lang],” said a different user.

“Baka naman beh yung mga buto-buto mo [diyan] pang-40 na, kahit kaka-36 mo pa lang kahapon,” joked another user with laughing emojis.

Sotto celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, June 17. He was born on June 17, 1989.

He is known for his sense of humor online.

