‘Batiin mo daw’: Vico Sotto grants birthday greeting request of follower

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto amused his followers when he tagged himself after a birthday greeting request from a Twitter user.

Twitter user @MaritoniViceral tagged the city chief’s account official account on Monday and wrote the following with several crying face emojis:

“PAKISABI NAMAN KAY @VicoSotto NA BATIIN AKO”

Sotto replied a few minutes later with the following:

“@VicoSotto batiin mo daw si @MaritoniViceral”

“PAANO KUMALMA,” the Twitter user responded with more crying face emojis.

Sotto’s reply, meanwhile, made Filipinos laugh as they noticed that the city mayor tagged himself.

“Joker ka pala mayor,” a Twitter user quipped.

“Hoy ano ba ‘yan. @VicoSotto, bakit ang lakas ng trip mo?” another Filipino wrote with crying face emojis.

“Hoy @VicoSotto, puro ka kalokohan, ako naman lokohin mo,” a different Twitter user quipped with a weary face emoji.

Sotto is known for his humorous posts and quips online.

Last February, the mayor made social media users laugh when he responded to an Instagram user who commented on his post where he carried a baby.

“Mayor ‘di rin ako makatulog… Pwede po ako next? Hahahahaha labyu,” she wrote with a series of red heart emojis.

“Malaki ka na po, kaya mo na ‘yan. Haha,” Sotto answered.

The city chief executive also made his followers laugh when he recounted a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination story on the day of its launch in the city.