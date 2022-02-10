Plot twist? Vico Sotto amuses local Twitter with COVID-19 pedia vax story

A pediatric COVID-19 vaccination story of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto earned quips online after readers were met with a “plot twist” towards the end of his tweet.

The city chief on Wednesday shared some pictures of the start of the vaccination of 5 to 11 years olds in his jurisdiction, particularly in the Buting Elementary School, Manggahan High School, Pasig City General Hospital and in SM East Ortigas.

According to him, 1,650 kids were inoculated against COVID-19 on the first day.

Sotto shared some snaps from the event on his Facebook page and Twitter account.

One picture that didn’t appear on his page was that of a 10-year-old boy who was being vaccinated.

Sotto shared it on his Twitter account, accompanied by a backstory.

“Natakot siya magpabakuna,” he wrote.

“5 mins. namin siyang inantay, sabi ko ‘di ako aalis hangga’t ‘di pa siya tapos. Para lumakas ang loob niya, sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Wag kang mag-alala, 1 second lang masakit ‘yan. Mamayang gabi pa ‘yung SOBRANG SAKIT,'” Sotto added, referring to possible side effects.

Natakot siya magpabakuna (10 y.o.) 5 mins namin siyang inantay sabi ko di ako aalis hanggat di pa siya tapos. Para Lumakas ang loob niya, sabi ko sa kanya, "Wag kang mag-alala, 1 second lang masakit yan. Mamayang gabi pa yung SOBRANG SAKIT." pic.twitter.com/ufobNOsNPS — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) February 9, 2022

His story earned over 9,300 likes and more than 1,900 quote tweets as of this writing.

Some Filipinos admitted being surprised by the “twist” towards the end.

“That plot twist tho haahaha,” a Twitter user said in response to Sotto’s story.

“Dapat may warning sa punchlines. Nabuga ko ang iniinom kong tsaa,” another online user quipped with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

“Nakaka-encourage po, lalo na ‘yung last sentence,” a different Filipino joked.

Others commended the city chief for being “honest” to the vaccinee.

“I like the honesty Mayor. HAHAHAHAHA,” a Twitter user wrote.

“At least honest,” another one concurred with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

The national government on Monday kicked off vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old in the National Capital Region.

Nationwide rollout in other regions will be on February 14.

Children under this age group are encouraged to receive their shots of reformulated Pfizer for decreased risks of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Similar to the adults, they will have a two-dose regimen.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer vaccine is “over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19” among the mentioned age group.

“In the clinical trials with children ages 5 through 11 years, no serious safety concerns were identified. Reported side effects were mild and similar to those experienced after routine vaccines,” it said on its website.

Possible side effects are soreness at the injection site, headaches, muscle aches and low-grade fevers.

Parents’ consent is also needed before children can get vaccinated.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje previously said that vaccinators will explain to the child what would happen during the inoculation, what he will be given, the COVID-19 jab’s benefits and its side effects.