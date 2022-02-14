‘Kaya mo ‘yan: How Vico Sotto injected humor in comment on ‘sleeping baby’ post

A city chief elicited laughs on social media following another candid comment to a follower last Sunday.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto shared a picture of him carrying a baby when he visited his constituents in the neighborhood of Caniogan on Sunday.

“2 seconds lang nakatulog na kaagad si baby,” he wrote as a caption, with emojis of laughing-with-tears faces and a sleeping face.

“Happy and restful Sunday, everyone!” Sotto added.

The post has earned more than 105,00 likes on the image-sharing platform so far.

Most of his followers responded to the photo jokingly, but a particular exchange caught their attention after Sotto dropped a comment.

“Mayor ‘di rin ako makatulog… Pwede po ako next? Hahahahaha labyu,” an Instagram user wrote with a series of red heart emojis.

That comment has received over 1,500 likes as of this writing.

“Malaki ka na po, kaya mo na ‘yan. Haha,” Sotto answered.

The mayor’s response garnered over 7,000 likes on the platform so far.

“Hahahahahaha Mayor, malaki man sa’yong paningin… magpapa- baby pa rin ako sa’yo. Hahahahaha,” the Instagram user responded to his comment.

Sotto previously caught some netizens’ attention after he shared a COVID-19 pediatric vaccination story on Twitter at the start of the rollout in his city.

He encountered a ten-year-old vaccine who he said was afraid of being vaccinated.

Sotto recalled what he told the kid, which had amused his followers.

“Para lumakas ang loob niya, sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Wag kang mag-alala, 1 second lang masakit ‘yan. Mamayang gabi pa ‘yung SOBRANG SAKIT,'” he wrote before. He was referring to the potential side effects of the vaccine, which usually include a soreness of the arm.

The national government is currently vaccinating 5 to 11 years olds with a reformulated Pfizer vaccine, which is “over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19,” according to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In the clinical trials with children ages 5 through 11 years, no serious safety concerns were identified. Reported side effects were mild and similar to those experienced after routine vaccines,” it said on its website.

Possible side effects are soreness at the injection site, headaches, muscle aches and low-grade fevers.

Parents’ consent is also required before a child can get vaccinated against COVID-19.